Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye— Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023.
The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency.
The Chinooks are part of the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), which has conducted 10 aerial missions, totaling more than 60 flight hours, since 7 Feb., to support the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquake.
The Army’s task force provides dynamic lift capabilities through three CH-47F (Chinook), six UH-60M (Blackhawk), and two HH-60M (Air Medical Platform). Each type of aircraft enables access to remote areas and affected communities.
As the Army aviation element for the U.S. Military effort taking place here, the soldiers and pilots attached to 1AD CAB are tasked with providing aviation assets in a disaster situation.
1AD CAB is part of Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), commanded by Brig. Gen. Andrew Priddy. TF 61/2 is responsible for overseeing Naval Force Europe’s (NAVEUR) efforts at Incirlik Air Base. The efforts by the U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines, in support of interagency partners and our Turkish allies, directly result in providing humanitarian and disaster relief to the people of Turkiye.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 09:16
|Story ID:
|438522
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye, by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT