    US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

    U.S. Army delivers relief supplies to the Turkish people

    Photo By Spc. William Thompson | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Borda, a CH-47F Chinook crew chief, assigned to 3rd

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.15.2023

    Story by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye— Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023.

    The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency.

    The Chinooks are part of the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), which has conducted 10 aerial missions, totaling more than 60 flight hours, since 7 Feb., to support the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquake.

    The Army’s task force provides dynamic lift capabilities through three CH-47F (Chinook), six UH-60M (Blackhawk), and two HH-60M (Air Medical Platform). Each type of aircraft enables access to remote areas and affected communities.

    As the Army aviation element for the U.S. Military effort taking place here, the soldiers and pilots attached to 1AD CAB are tasked with providing aviation assets in a disaster situation.

    1AD CAB is part of Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), commanded by Brig. Gen. Andrew Priddy. TF 61/2 is responsible for overseeing Naval Force Europe’s (NAVEUR) efforts at Incirlik Air Base. The efforts by the U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines, in support of interagency partners and our Turkish allies, directly result in providing humanitarian and disaster relief to the people of Turkiye.

    U.S. Army delivers relief supplies to the Turkish people

