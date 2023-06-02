MSC Successfully Tests New Cloud Share Portal Aboard USNS Robert E. Peary

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (February 6, 2023) Military Sealift Command Portal Government Lead...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (February 6, 2023) Military Sealift Command Portal Government Lead Marco Gil de Lamadrid (left) and USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) Ship's Communications Officer James Brooks test the accessibility of the new Operation Flank Speed (Cloud) SharePoint Online Portal while the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship is underway to conduct sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Hendrick Dickson/Released). see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) took another step toward connecting its shore-side network with its fleet Feb. 6 when it conducted a successful test of its new Operation Flank Speed (Cloud) SharePoint Online Portal aboard USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5).



The new portal is on track to be launched this summer, and it will be the first time civil service mariners (CIVMARS) who have a Flank Speed licenses will have access to the command portal from the sea.



“We wanted to ensure our CIVMAR community has access to the new MSC portal prior to migration later this year,” said MSC Portal Government Lead Marco Gil de Lamadrid. “Today, we conducted a successful test to find out if it would be available on the network they operate.”



MSC Corporate Operations (Code N9) is developing the new portal to give employees access to an abundance of internal command information; training; trouble calls and other invaluable programs. With CIVMARs having the ability to access the portal at sea, it strengthens the connection and communication between the fleet and headquarters.



“CIVMARs need to be able to access the SAAR-N process we have on the portal,” said Gil de Lamadrid. “They’ll also be using the EKMS (electronic key management system) products on the unclassified side; the ship’s directory, so they can have points of contact information for other ships and they’ll have access to the SMS/QMS (Safety management system/Quality Management System).”



Aligning the ships’ network, which operates through shipboard satellite networks and MSC shore network, which operates through NMCI (Navy and Marine Corps Intranet), has been a challenge for years. But with this milestone, MSC is closer to having the two sides more in sync.



One possibility is expanding Flank Speed. Flank Speed provides a permanent, single Navy enterprise M365 solution, which aligns with Department of Defense and Department of the Navy guidance for a single tenant. It improves security and delivers additional tools to support a more productive Navy workforce. It is used throughout MSC headquarters, but could it be pushed to the fleet one day?



“The end goal is to hopefully get everyone efficient communication. We’re not there yet, but I like that we now have the portal to at least be that bridge.”