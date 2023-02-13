Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas

Photo By Chuck Cannon | DeRidder High School running back Ronnie Crosby Jr. sports a Texas A&M ball cap after...... read more read more Photo By Chuck Cannon | DeRidder High School running back Ronnie Crosby Jr. sports a Texas A&M ball cap after announcing his decision to suit up for the Aggie football team this fall following a signing ceremony at DHS. With Crosby are, from left, his mother, Tranquil, sister, Tyi and his father, Ronnie Jr. (right), a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and current deputy G-4 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. see less | View Image Page

DERIDDER, La. – DeRidder High School running back and kick returner Ronnie Crosby III committed to play collegiate football at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, during a National Signing Day ceremony Feb. 1.

Flanked by his father, retired Army Lt. Col. Ronnie Crosby Jr., his mother and sister, the younger Crosby thanked his family, coaches and teammates, then pulled a Texas A&M cap out of a box to the applause of students and friends at the ceremony held in the DeRidder High School auditorium.

“I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M,” Crosby said.

For Crosby, the decision was easy.

“I fell in love with the campus and the coaches from my first visit,” he said. “I knew right then that was when I wanted to go.”

Brad Parmley, Crosby’s coach at DeRidder, said Texas A&M wasn’t only getting a good athlete.

“Ronnie is the total package,” Parmley said. “In addition to being a talented running back and kick returner, he’s a great young man. His grade point average is around 3.3 and he has good test scores, so he can come in and play right away.”

Crosby’s father is the deputy G-4 (logistics) at Fort Polk, and said football has been his son’s passion since the age of 4. “He always said he wanted to play football when he grows up,” the proud father said. “He said he would buy his mom an airplane and me an RV to travel to see him play.”

The youngster attended football camps from Miami to San Antonio to Daytona Beach.

But it wasn’t until his godfather, Mike Lewis of the New Orleans Saints, and mentor Deshazor Everett, former Washington Commanders player, explained it took more than talent to play college ball, especially at a Division 1 Southeastern Conference School.

“They told him, God first, schoolwork, family and dedication,” the senior Crosby said. “Additionally, he gained confidence in his abilities when DeRidder’s head coach Brad Parmley put the team on his shoulders as a leader and player.”

Cranquil Crosby, Ronnie’s mom, is excited about her son’s decision.

“But I’m going to miss him,” she said. “I knew this day was going to come, but it’s still tough. But it’s great for a mom to see her son follow his dreams.”

Crosby was a two-time All-District, All-Southwest Louisiana, Beauregard Parish MVP and All-State selection during his time as a member of the Dragons football team. Both parents said they could not be happier of his selection to play and study at Texas A&M.

“On our first visit more than 15 months ago, they knew all about his background,” Crosby said. “They knew his grades and made sure he understood he was a student first, not a football player.”

Crosby said playing major college football is a dream come true.

“It was a difficult choice to go to Texas A&M, but it’s big time and I’m excited about,” he said. “It’s going to be tough being on my own, but I’ll make it. I’m going to earn my degree, and hopefully play pro ball. If that doesn’t work out, I’ll have my degree to fall back on.”