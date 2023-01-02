Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas

    Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    DeRidder High School running back Ronnie Crosby Jr. sports a Texas A&M ball cap after announcing his decision to suit up for the Aggie football team this fall following a signing ceremony at DHS. With Crosby are, from left, his mother, Tranquil, sister, Tyi and his father, Ronnie Jr. (right), a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and current deputy G-4 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7633779
    VIRIN: 230201-A-NY219-943
    Resolution: 2868x3231
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    high school running back
    retired Army father
    signs with Texas A&M

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT