DeRidder High School running back Ronnie Crosby Jr. sports a Texas A&M ball cap after announcing his decision to suit up for the Aggie football team this fall following a signing ceremony at DHS. With Crosby are, from left, his mother, Tranquil, sister, Tyi and his father, Ronnie Jr. (right), a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and current deputy G-4 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 7633779 VIRIN: 230201-A-NY219-943 Resolution: 2868x3231 Size: 3.67 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crosby commits to continuing gridiron career in Texas, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.