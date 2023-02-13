Military Communities Enjoy Self-Serve Convenience with Exchange Micro Markets

Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides self-serve convenience at more than 230...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides self-serve convenience at more than 230 micro markets, offering fresh salads, fruit and other healthy meal and snack options to Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians working unusual hours or in high-traffic or out-of-the-way parts of their installation. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2iW see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members without easy access to an Exchange or Express can still fuel up with better-for-you meals and snacks at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s more than 230 micro markets.



Micro markets are fully automated self-serve stores located near Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and Department of Defense civilians working unusual hours or in high-traffic or out-of-the-way areas.



“The Exchange is all in to offer more convenience for the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Micro markets are another example of the Exchange’s longstanding commitment to provide for military members wherever they are called to serve.”



First introduced in 2014, micro markets are a fast-growing segment with about 80 new locations opened in 2022. About 80 locations are planned throughout the continental United States in 2023.



Micro markets offer a wider product assortment compared with traditional vending machines. Offerings vary by location, with most offering fresh salads, fruit and other better-for-you items. The healthy food offerings are part of the Exchange's BE FIT 360 program that focuses on holistic wellness and a healthy lifestyle. Select micro market locations also offer over-the-counter medicines, personal hygiene items and other sundries.





Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



