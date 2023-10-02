65th Medical Brigade conducts Korean Marine Exchange Program.

The 65th Medical Brigade and the 3rd Maintenance Battalion, United States Marine Corps, conducted the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP), a joint, intra-theater, multi-modal patient evacuation exercise.
This exercise simulated a mass casualty (MASCAL) evacuation which started at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, South Korea, testing the USMC’s forward resuscitative surgery team. Simulated casualties were then evacuated to the Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital to rehearse the hospital’s MASCAL incident response plan.
02.10.2023
02.14.2023
|438404
CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea
|4
|0
