    65th Medical Brigade conducts Korean Marine Exchange Program.

    Korean Marine Exchange Program 23-01

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Story by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    The 65th Medical Brigade and the 3rd Maintenance Battalion, United States Marine Corps, conducted the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP), a joint, intra-theater, multi-modal patient evacuation exercise.

    This exercise simulated a mass casualty (MASCAL) evacuation which started at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, South Korea, testing the USMC’s forward resuscitative surgery team. Simulated casualties were then evacuated to the Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital to rehearse the hospital’s MASCAL incident response plan.

