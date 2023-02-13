Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyer named next DLA senior enlisted leader

    Dyer named next DLA senior enlisted leader

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Story by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer will be the Defense Logistics Agency’s next senior enlisted leader.

    He will replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal this summer. She came to DLA in August 2020.

    “Chief Master Sgt. Dyer has a diverse background and an impressive resume of leadership experience that will serve DLA well,” DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic said in a statement to agency leadership. “He brings a wealth of functional and leadership experience from his distinguished Air Force career and will be an excellent addition to the DLA team.”

    Dyer is currently the command chief master sergeant, 7th Air Force, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. He is the principle senior enlisted advisor to the commander on morale, welfare, training, mission readiness and the utilization of more than 9,500 combat-ready personnel in five collocated operating bases and 19 geographically-separated operating locations.

    His prior assignments include Command Chief Master Sergeant, 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Command Chief Master Sergeant, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia; Command Chief Master Sergeant, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; and Group Superintendent, 354th Mission Support Group Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    He served overseas in Germany, Japan, South Korea, Alaska, and deployed in support of Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 09:35
    Story ID: 438352
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Dyer named next DLA senior enlisted leader

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA

