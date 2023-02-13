Dyer named next DLA senior enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer was named as the Defense Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer was named as the Defense Logistics Agency’s next senior enlisted leader. He will replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal this summer. (Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer will be the Defense Logistics Agency’s next senior enlisted leader.



He will replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal this summer. She came to DLA in August 2020.



“Chief Master Sgt. Dyer has a diverse background and an impressive resume of leadership experience that will serve DLA well,” DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic said in a statement to agency leadership. “He brings a wealth of functional and leadership experience from his distinguished Air Force career and will be an excellent addition to the DLA team.”



Dyer is currently the command chief master sergeant, 7th Air Force, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. He is the principle senior enlisted advisor to the commander on morale, welfare, training, mission readiness and the utilization of more than 9,500 combat-ready personnel in five collocated operating bases and 19 geographically-separated operating locations.



His prior assignments include Command Chief Master Sergeant, 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Command Chief Master Sergeant, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia; Command Chief Master Sergeant, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; and Group Superintendent, 354th Mission Support Group Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



He served overseas in Germany, Japan, South Korea, Alaska, and deployed in support of Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.