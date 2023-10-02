U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Visit the Hospital Ship USNS Comfort

Photo By Brian Suriani | Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations (left),...... read more read more Photo By Brian Suriani | Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations (left), Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, United States Fleet Forces Commandand (center-left) and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, of Virginia (center), meet with Capt. Kathryn Elliot, USNS Comfort’s Commanding Officer (right), during a visit to Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) while the vessel was pier-side at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Suriani) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (February 10, 2023)—Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, of Virginia, visited Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) while the vessel was pier-side at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 10.



The distinguished guests met with Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, Rear Adm. Jeffery S. Spivey, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command, Capt. Daniel Broadhurst, Commodore, Military Sealift Command Atlantic, Capt. Kathryn Elliot, USNS Comfort’s Commanding Officer, and members of the hospital ship’s crew for a familiarization visit.



“I have been wowed by my experience while touring USNS Comfort,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “President Biden said during his recent State of the Union address that, ‘we need to bring leadership back to deal with the challenges of our time.’ This ship and the personnel on this ship, all of the women and men in uniform, are actually on the front lines of meeting those challenges.”



“I am extraordinarily proud to have spent time aboard and to hear about the extraordinary work they do,” Thomas-Greenfield stated. “The crew (of USNS Comfort) leads on diplomacy. Prior to my visit, I considered myself the front line of diplomacy. However, the reality is that the crew of USNS Comfort is truly on the frontline of diplomacy, and I just come in with the ‘win’ after they have already won the battle.”



While aboard Comfort, the guests received a tour of the hospital ship’s spaces, interacted with Sailors and Civil Service Mariners, and received a brief on the vessel’s Continuing Promise missions; humanitarian assistance and goodwill operations conducted in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The guests also received official briefings on vital topics including international subject matter expert exchanges, Women, Peace, and Security initiatives, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, international community relations efforts, a description of U.S. Fleet Forces’ mission and an overview of MSC’s role in supporting the U.S. Navy.



“We have had an amazing tour of USNS Comfort. Comfort, along with its sister ship, USNS Mercy, are amazing examples of floating American diplomacy,” according to Kaine. “We were briefed on USNS Comfort’s complex Continuing Promise missions which involves active duty (service members), who run the hospital component and civilian mariners who sail this massive ship.”



“As a member of the Armed Services Committee and as Foreign Relations Chair of the Western Hemisphere, I know what a difference USNS Comfort makes in terms of opening up diplomacy and building relationships with nations,” Kaine added.



USNS Comfort is one of two hospital ships currently serving in MSC’s inventory. Hospital ships provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility for the U.S. military which is flexible, capable and uniquely adapted to support expeditionary warfare and humanitarian relief efforts.



“Continuing Promise 2022 was a multi-national, joint collaborative mission which took place in Central America, South America and the Caribbean region,” according to Elliot. “We visited Guatemala, Honduras, Columbia, Dominican Republic and Haiti. While we were there we supported multiple lines of effort including direct patient care in each country visited.”



In 2022, USNS Comfort deployed to Latin America and the Caribbean to provide medical assistance in support of Continuing Promise 2022. Continuing Promise 2022 marked the 12th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth mission involving USNS Comfort. The operations fostered goodwill, strengthened existing partnerships with partner nations, and encouraged the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.