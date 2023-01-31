VP-8 flies to Charleston, Shows off P-8A to Local ROTC/NROTC

Charleston, S.C. – A complete crew assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron 8 flew a P-8A Poseidon aircraft to Charleston, S.C. to meet with West Ashley high school ROTC students and The Citadel NROTC leadership and midshipmen, Jan. 31.



VP-8 sent at least one positional crew member along with experienced maintenance personnel to speak on behalf of the maritime patrol and reconnaissance community to students and midshipmen, many of whom had never seen a P-8A Poseidon before.



“We are quite pleased with how this evolution has unfolded,” said Lt. Derrick Prescott, operations officer for Naval Talent Group Carolina. “By bringing assets, it helps us to relay to the community what the Navy can offer.”



Upon arrival of the P-8, the crew divided the midshipmen and students into two groups and gave them a personalized tour of the outside and inside of the aircraft, answering any questions they may have.



During the exchange, students and midshipmen were also able to learn about the day to day life experiences of these active duty Sailors currently between deployments.



We recently returned from my first deployment where I was able to operate out of Iceland, Japan, and Palau to name a few, said Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Kyle Schutz speaking to a few midshipmen. Being away from home is never easy, but operating from such remote locations made for some unforgettable experiences.



“We look forward to bringing more naval assets to Charleston,” Said Cdr. Ian Lopez, executive officer, Naval talent Group Carolina. “By bringing the Fleet to the public in events such as today’s, we can effectively increase naval awareness and interest.



VP-8 is conducting its Fleet readiness training plan in preparation for their upcoming deployment.

