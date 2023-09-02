Talent Scout Focuses on Sharing Navy Opportunities with Hometown

Courtesy Photo | Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Marpuri, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Marpuri, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, is highlighted as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight. see less | View Image Page

SAN FRANCISCO (Feb. 09, 2023) - Watching television is a great escape for some. It allows viewers a chance to travel to places around the world without leaving their home. For a young boy in Naga City, Philippines, that virtual travel wasn’t enough. He wanted to experience the places he’d seen on television, so he did something about it.



Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Marpuri, Talent Scout for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, joined the U.S. Navy to see the world. It’s now been six years since he went to boot camp and ever since he has been living his dream.



Marpuri migrated to Daly City, California, when he was 13 and continued his education, eventually earning a degree in management in 2007. Marpuri married and started a family and was living a comfortable life, but he knew he was destined for more. He wanted to explore the world, provide for his family, and most importantly, build a better future for his five children.



In 2016, he reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, and upon graduation, he attended Electrician’s Mate “A” School.



After his tour with Assault Craft Unit Two (ACU-2), Little Creek, Virginia, Marpuri had even bigger goals. He wanted to help others build a better future for themselves.



“I volunteered for recruiting duty in order to give others the same opportunities I was given,” said Marpuri. “The Navy had provided my family and me a better living situation. I was able to buy a house. I wanted to see others succeed, and to share the Navy with my community.”



In just under two years, Marpuri has done just that, winning Recruiter of the Year for FY21, Female Talent Scout of the Year for FY21, Talent Scout of the Quarter for the 3rd and 4th quarter (of 2021), and Special Warfare Talent Scout of the Quarter for the 3rd quarter (of 2021).



While the awards are nice, they are not the most rewarding part of recruiting for Marpuri.



“For me, what’s most rewarding is watching my future Sailors grow, and achieve certain milestones in their life and in their career through the Navy’s programs,” said Marpuri.



And while there have been challenges, Marpuri pushes past them for the greater good.



“Recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough,” said Marpuri. “However, it is important to me to continue to work hard because Sailors in the fleet need to be relieved. We also need more talent and manpower to support the Nation’s Armed Forces to promote more stability and freedom across the globe.”



Marpuri has goals, both short and long term, which will help him grow personally and professionally, but is convinced those will come as secondary perks to his primary mission - bringing into the Navy, the best and most fully qualified Sailors.



“I don’t just recruit,” said Marpuri. “I also mentor, counsel, and guide future Sailors throughout their process until they ship-out for boot camp. I also volunteer in the community. It helps bring awareness to the Navy, and shows that we don’t just care about recruiting. We also care about promoting peace and freedom.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.