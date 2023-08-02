Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Airman Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Air Force Base will host the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, March 25-26.

    Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. with the show scheduled from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on both days. Event admission as well as parking is free, however, overnight parking will not be permitted.

    Visitors can expect performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Red Bull Aviation, Rob Holland, Kevin Coleman, Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Randy Ball, and many more. There will also be fly overs by B-1B Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52H Stratofortresses.

    “I know that the community, leadership and our Airmen at all levels are extremely excited,” said Maj. Branden Yarrington, 2nd Operations Support Squadron director of staff and airshow director. “One of the great aspects about military air shows is that the public gets a chance to see our hardworking Airmen and our impressive equipment in action.”

    Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. Upon entry, attendees will be subject to search for any unauthorized items.

    Permitted items include: diaper bags and small purses (not to exceed one cubic foot), strollers, wheelchairs, and electric scooters (for handicapped/elderly), small cameras (without bags), and lawn chairs.

    Prohibited items include: weapons (i.e., guns, knives, pepper spray), illegal drugs, outside alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, pets (excluding service animals), sports equipment (i.e. roller skates, bicycles, skateboards), drones, large hand carried items (i.e. tote bags, backpacks, coolers), laser pointers, tobacco products and electronic cigarettes (unless in designated areas).

    For updates, follow Defenders of Liberty Air Show on Facebook and Instagram. For additional information, visit defendersoflibertyairshow.com.

