Polish Army engineers participate in US Air Force airfield repair operations

Recently, a U.S. Air Force mission support ﬂight and Polish engineer platoon worked together and developed a routine of providing aid to the other through personnel and equipment during a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southeast Asia in 2022.

The cooperation started organically and received strong support from the coalition leadership. "In a forward operating environment, it is often necessary to do more with less,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Lessard, 443rd Air Expeditonary Squadron commander. “We were able to accomplish that by pooling resources with our coalition partners from Poland and built a mutually beneﬁcial relationship."

The U.S. Air Force had a robust equipment package in place, which Polish engineers relied on to accomplish their mission. In return, Polish engineers provided manpower and their own equipment. 1st Lt Guy Hopes, OIC of 443rd AES mission support ﬂight awarded the Polish engineers certiﬁcates of appreciation. "Cooperation with the Poles has been the highlight of this deployment,” he said. “I am very impressed with their work ethic and ability to learn - and learned a lot from them myself".

Among the recipients was Polish 2nd Lt. Marcin Oleksiejczuk, 5th Engineer Regiment Engineer Platoon commander, from Szczecin, Poland, who led the eﬀort on the Polish side. "The U.S. Air Force civil engineer team is smaller but more specialized, and I made sure to rotate every member of my platoon through their projects, to draw on their expertise,” said Oleksiejczuk. “It was a rewarding experience for everyone involved".

After completing their projects safely and ahead of schedule, the Americans and Polish personnel took the me to celebrate their achievements.

