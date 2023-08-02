My DCMA: Stephen Jenking, industrial specialist

Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Stephen Jenking is an industrial specialist in the Industrial Analysis Division, also...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Stephen Jenking is an industrial specialist in the Industrial Analysis Division, also known as IAD, for Portfolio Management and Business Integration. He is based in Philadelphia and has been with the agency for 18 years. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Stephen Jenking shares his story.



My name is Stephen Jenking, and this is “My DCMA.”



I am an industrial specialist who specializes in rotorcraft and aircraft systems in the Industrial Analysis Division, also known as IAD, for Portfolio Management and Business Integration. My division serves as the Department of Defense’s Mission Assurance Center of Excellence for the defense industrial base critical infrastructure analysis. The data and information we collect are leveraged to perform proactive assessments during the DIB monitoring and reporting processes. PMBI is based at DCMA headquarters, but I am in Philadelphia.



My job duties include conducting industrial base and sector assessments to support statutory and regulatory acquisition program requirements and participating in contingency planning and contingency operations. I analyze industrial capabilities and identify risks and recommend solutions in support of DOD asset sustainment.



In addition to being an industrial specialist, my division leadership allows me to leverage my quality assurance background to maintain and grow relationships within the aircraft manufacturing community. I serve as a key member of an ongoing risk management team whose mission is to identify continuous improvement efforts for internal processes and procedures.



I have worked for the agency for almost 18 years. My first 13 years were spent in quality assurance working with DCMA Boeing Philadelphia supporting the V-22 Osprey and CH-47 Chinook programs. I have served in my current position for five years.



I like working at DCMA because the work we do matters. DCMA is a collaborative global effort with teamwork being at the forefront. I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve our country while working with great people, and I take pride in being a part of a team serving my fellow warfighters.



I previously served in the military. In 2003, I deployed to Oman in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 108th Wing in the New Jersey Air National Guard.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because we serve as the eyes and ears for our military members in the field. The IAD is a critical aid in the military and program office decision-making process by continuously monitoring and reviewing risks to the industrial base. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to become more proactive, as this is what our warfighters deserve.



The agency has continued to grow its footprint and showcase its importance to DOD and our warfighters. The last couple of years have really shown DCMA’s resiliency, as we were able to produce successful results within a challenging acquisition environment.



From DCMA Boeing Philadelphia to now with PMBI, our focus has remained; “we are the independent eyes and ears of DOD and its partners, enhancing warfighter lethality by ensuring timely delivery of quality products and providing relevant acquisition insight supporting affordability and readiness.”



I like that DCMA senior leaders encourage continuous improvement and innovation of our systems and processes.



My future career goals include working hard to support our warfighters and helping the IAD establish its role within the agency by building more relationships at the contract management office level.



My favorite hobbies include spending time with my beautiful wife and two kids. I also like to build, work on and learn anything related to cars.