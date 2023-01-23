Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My DCMA: Stephen Jenking, industrial specialist

    My DCMA: Stephen Jenking, industrial specialist

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Stephen Jenking is an industrial specialist in the Industrial Analysis Division, also known as IAD, for Portfolio Management and Business Integration. He is based in Philadelphia and has been with the agency for 18 years. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7622739
    VIRIN: 230123-D-JA581-002
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My DCMA: Stephen Jenking, industrial specialist, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My DCMA: Stephen Jenking, industrial specialist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    My DCMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT