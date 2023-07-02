The 126th FRSD Attends Burn Center Training at The United States Institute of Surgical Research

From January 09-20, 2023, Soldiers from the 126th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), part of the 9th Hospital Center and 1st Medical Brigade known as the “Saviors at the Gate,” attended training at the United States Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) focused on burn specific medical training. The USAISR was established in 1943 at Halloran General Hospital, Staten Island, New York. It moved later moved to Joint Base San Antonio. The USAISR has utilized its expertise to care for burn casualties in every conflict since World War II. It also focuses on preparing Units to care for burns as the only burn center in the Department of Defense.

During their two-week rotation, Soldiers from the 126th accumulated 136 hours of OR training. The training included team members scrubbing into cases while nurses cross-trained as OR circulating nurses. They also received 136 hours of PACU time to teach the preparation and recovery of patients before and after surgery. The team spent 176 hours training in the burn intensive care unit, where Soldiers cared for the most critical patients. Some Soldiers worked with patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The team accumulated 120 hours on 4E, including wound vac changes, patient wound care, and patient debridement in the shower. Three members rotated to the burn clinic (24 hours), which involved evaluating burns after discharge. Overall, the 126th FRSD accumulate a total of 752 hours of pre-deployment burn training. First Lieutenant John Hamman stated, “I love learning the science of burns and how it will help Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines in the deployed environment.” During the 126th FRSD training at the USAISR, the team wore the HoloLens 2. The HoloLens 2 are a combination waveguide and laser-based stereoscopic & full-color mixed reality smart glasses developed and manufactured jointly by Microsoft and MicroVision, Inc. The USAISR created burn mapping and calculation using this technology for deploying units in Combat. The team performed escharotomy and fluid resuscitation virtually, which helped them understand the burn healing process.

Sergeant Tyler Treadway, a Combat Medic who works with the 126th FRSD, said, “It was the training of a lifetime.” He enjoyed working with the nurses and doctors at the USAISR Burn center, who have a unique skill set not found in any other DoD healthcare facility. Staff Sergeant Martel Kinsey was excited to learn about surgical burn care as an Operating Room Technician with the 126th FRSD. He stated, “This training is truly unique. There is nowhere else in the Army you can find this level of training on Burn Specific wound patterns.” The 126th FRSD is looking forward to continuing to engage in the highest level of military medical training and continuing to train with the USAISR Burn Center in the future.

