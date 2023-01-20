Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126th FRSD Completes Burn Training in the USAISR

    126th FRSD Completes Burn Training in the USAISR

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Maj. Sabas Salgado 

    126th FRSD

    The 126th FRSD completes Burn Training at the world-famous USAISR in San Antonio, TX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 20:08
    Photo ID: 7622100
    VIRIN: 230120-A-CS467-828
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 92.41 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th FRSD Completes Burn Training in the USAISR, by MAJ Sabas Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 126th FRSD Attends Burn Center Training at The United States Institute of Surgical Research

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAISR
    126th FRSD
    9HC
    1MED BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT