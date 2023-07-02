NAVSUP FLC San Diego - El Centro site provides supply support to Blue Angels during winter training

Courtesy Photo | A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for fueling operations in Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro during training. see less | View Image Page

EL CENTRO, Calif. – Every year, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, travel to Naval Air Facility El Centro for their winter training. Flying six F/A-18 Super Hornets, twice a day, for three months, requires a lot of fuel. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego’s (FLCSD) El Centro site has provided the squadron the supply support they need for more than a decade.



“This is my fourth year supporting the Blue Angels, and with the help of my team, we have continued to foster a positive and strong relationship,” said Lt. Christopher John, Naval Air Facility El Centro site director, NAVSUP FLC San Diego. “Because of the demanding training requirements, we have developed an efficient process ensuring all supply related provisions are handled expeditiously and professionally.”



Prior to the Blue Angels arrival, the site director coordinates with the Blue Angels supply officer, reviewing requirements, scheduling and other logistics. Preparations begin in November, as members of Advance Team arrive right after Christmas day.



The NAVSUP FLCSD El Centro Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) team liaises with their Blue Angels counterparts prior to, and upon arrival to ensure they have adequate storage capacity. From the setup of satellite HAZMAT lockers in their hangar to preparing smoke and engine oil requirements, all of the groundwork is ready for the Blue Angels arrival. After arrival, the HAZMAT team provides support as needed, including issuing material, assisting with ordering items from San Diego, assisting with proper container labeling, and performing courtesy assessments of the lockers, to ensure all containers and material meet Navy, state, and federal standards.



While the Blue Angels train in El Centro, the team files six F/A-18 Super Hornets for two practices a day, totaling four flights, each lasting an average 50 of minutes. This year, they have approximately 120 scheduled training flights.



NAVSUP FLCSD provides fuels support for the aircraft directly via fuel trucks and, on occasion, hot pits. ‘Hot pit’ refueling occurs when an aircraft is fueled immediately after landing, while keeping one engine running.



During an average week, 115,000 gallons of JP-5 fuel are provided during refueling, 1,400 gallons are processed during defueling, and 110 cold pumping evolutions are executed. Cold pumping evolutions involve fueling the aircraft while the engine is powered off, almost like filling up at the gas station. Fueling is conducted using fuel trucks that are dispatched to the aircraft upon landing. Fuel is provided from one of the two, 900,000-gallon bulk fuel tanks. Fuel is loaded into the trucks and transferred to four hot pit fuel tanks via pipeline.



As a result of intense preparations and communications with the Blue Angels, the NAVSUP FLCSD - El Centro mission execution is smooth. With a staff of 30 people, the El Centro team must work together to provide support not just to the Blue Angels, but the other squadrons and tenant commands on Naval Air Facility El Centro.



Throughout the training season, NAVSUP FLCSD El Centro experiences both an increase in fuel requirements and mail flow. To prepare for the increase in postal requirements the NAVSUP FLCSD El Centro Regional Mail Center supervisor partners with the administrative department, to confirm all mail orderlies have the proper designation paperwork completed prior to the team’s arrival. Occasionally, to meet the fuel demands, the site may route a request though Defense Logistics Agency to increase the maximum-allowed fuel storage in the bulk tanks.



“The most unique aspect of supporting the Blue Angels is mainly the visibility of the team. They draw a lot of attention from higher echelons,” explained Lt. John. “It is imperative that the Site El Centro team is on-point with the support we provide. We must do our part well to facilitate an efficient and successful training season for them, culminating with their first show of the season, the annual Naval Air Facility El Centro Air Show.”



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom