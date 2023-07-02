A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for fueling operations in Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro during training.
This work, A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for fueling operations in Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro during training., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC San Diego - El Centro site provides supply support to Blue Angels during winter training
