    A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for fueling operations in Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro during training.

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:01
    Photo ID: 7621525
    VIRIN: 230207-N-MH057-1095
    Resolution: 4500x3214
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A member of the The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, prepares for fueling operations in Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro during training., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego - El Centro site provides supply support to Blue Angels during winter training

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
    Blue Angels
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

