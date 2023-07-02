Richard Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Merchandising and Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) received RETHINK Retail’s “Top Retail Influencers” award. The award recognizes academics, analysts, association leaders, industry experts and media members who are at the forefront of retail industry thought leadership.



“I have been part of the retail industry for over 30 years and I’m honored to once again be a part of this group of retail all-stars,” said Honiball. “I learn from this group every day. My goal is to give back by sharing as much as I can about the Navy Exchange, the military resale community and our unique form of retail. The real honor however, is who I get to work with every day and the military patrons we serve!”



According to RETHINK Retail, the award recognizes influencers for their activity within the online retail community who frequently commented on retail trends or news stories, shared industry insights and participated in leadership discussions. RETHINK Retail selected 200 influencers to receive the award from a group of 600 nominations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 12:44 Story ID: 438003 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEXCOM Leader Recognized as a Top Retail Influencer, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.