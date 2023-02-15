Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study open houses scheduled

Photo By Ryan Labadens | This is a map of the area for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | This is a map of the area for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study proposed to be undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District. Corps personnel are scheduled to hold two public open houses Feb. 15 and 16, 2023, respectively in Kentwood and Hammond, La., to gather public input. (Courtesy graphic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study.



Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Kentwood, Louisiana, and simultaneously streamed on the district’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/usacenola. The meeting dates and times are:



Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Hammond Police Union Hall

201 Natchez St.

Hammond, Louisiana 70403



Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church

301 Avenue E

Kentwood, Louisiana 70444



The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate Flood Risk Management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.



The overall goal of the study is to reduce the severity of flood damages and risk to public health and safety caused by heavy rainfall, riverine flooding, tropical storms, and hurricanes within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.



In April 2022 the Director of Civil Works Memorandum identified the Tangipahoa Parish Louisiana’s study to be initiated and completed at full federal expense using Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2022 Investigation funds.



Written comments related to the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study should be submitted to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

St. Louis District

Attn: Brandon Schneider, Project Manager

1222 Spruce Street, RM 4.100

St. Louis MO 63103-2833



Questions also can be submitted by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil



Information about the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.



Public Affairs contact: Matt Roe

(504) 862-1606

matt.m.roe@usace.army.mil