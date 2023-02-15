Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study open houses scheduled

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | This is a map of the area for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study.

    Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Kentwood, Louisiana, and simultaneously streamed on the district’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/usacenola. The meeting dates and times are:

    Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
    Hammond Police Union Hall
    201 Natchez St.
    Hammond, Louisiana 70403

    Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.
    First Baptist Church
    301 Avenue E
    Kentwood, Louisiana 70444

    The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate Flood Risk Management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.

    The overall goal of the study is to reduce the severity of flood damages and risk to public health and safety caused by heavy rainfall, riverine flooding, tropical storms, and hurricanes within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.

    In April 2022 the Director of Civil Works Memorandum identified the Tangipahoa Parish Louisiana’s study to be initiated and completed at full federal expense using Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2022 Investigation funds.

    Written comments related to the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study should be submitted to:

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    St. Louis District
    Attn: Brandon Schneider, Project Manager
    1222 Spruce Street, RM 4.100
    St. Louis MO 63103-2833

    Questions also can be submitted by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil

    Information about the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.

    Public Affairs contact: Matt Roe
    (504) 862-1606
    matt.m.roe@usace.army.mil

