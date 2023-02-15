The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study.
Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Kentwood, Louisiana, and simultaneously streamed on the district’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/usacenola. The meeting dates and times are:
Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Hammond Police Union Hall
201 Natchez St.
Hammond, Louisiana 70403
Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church
301 Avenue E
Kentwood, Louisiana 70444
The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate Flood Risk Management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.
The overall goal of the study is to reduce the severity of flood damages and risk to public health and safety caused by heavy rainfall, riverine flooding, tropical storms, and hurricanes within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.
In April 2022 the Director of Civil Works Memorandum identified the Tangipahoa Parish Louisiana’s study to be initiated and completed at full federal expense using Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2022 Investigation funds.
Written comments related to the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study should be submitted to:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
St. Louis District
Attn: Brandon Schneider, Project Manager
1222 Spruce Street, RM 4.100
St. Louis MO 63103-2833
Questions also can be submitted by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil
Information about the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.
Public Affairs contact: Matt Roe
(504) 862-1606
matt.m.roe@usace.army.mil
This work, Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study open houses scheduled, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
