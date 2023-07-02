Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study open houses scheduled

This is a map of the area for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study proposed to be undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District. Corps personnel are scheduled to hold two public open houses Feb. 15 and 16, 2023, respectively in Kentwood and Hammond, La., to gather public input. (Courtesy graphic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

