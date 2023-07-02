Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study open houses scheduled

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    This is a map of the area for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study proposed to be undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District. Corps personnel are scheduled to hold two public open houses Feb. 15 and 16, 2023, respectively in Kentwood and Hammond, La., to gather public input. (Courtesy graphic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

