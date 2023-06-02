Love (and Great Deals) Are in the Air at the Exchange this Valentine’s Day

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families share the love on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families share the love on Valentine’s Day with candy, gifts and flowers at PXs, BXs, Express stores and ShopMyExchange.com see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families share the love on Valentine’s Day with candy, gifts and flowers at PXs, BXs, Express stores and ShopMyExchange.com



According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $26 billion on Valentine’s Day, with 2023 predicted to be one of the highest spending years on record. Shopping the Exchange for loved ones this Valentine’s Day can help alleviate those costs.



Starting the week of Feb. 6, military shoppers can find fresh Designer’s Choice and Fantasy Farms flowers at participating Exchanges and Expresses. Rose bouquets can also be delivered directly to shoppers’ loved ones when ordered from ShopMyExchange.com.



Shoppers looking for that special gift for their special someone can visit the Valentine’s Day gift guide for an extensive Valentine’s Day gift guide featuring jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags, lingerie, gift baskets, candy and more. Additionally, shoppers using their MILITARY STAR® card can save 10% on select jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags and beauty products.



At PXs, BXs and Expresses worldwide, shoppers can pick from a variety of chocolate and candy sets. PXs and BXs also offer other Valentine’s Day-related essentials such as gifts, greeting cards and décor.



“Showing your love shouldn’t break the bank,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “From fresh roses to great gifts to sweet treats, the Exchange is passionate about providing Warfighters, retirees and their families every opportunity to show their loved ones how much they care—while also saving them money.”



Flower delivery from ShopMyExchange.com is offered in the continental United States only. Flower orders should be placed on or before Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Feb. 14.