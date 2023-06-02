Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Love (and Great Deals) Are in the Air at the Exchange this Valentine’s Day

    Love (and Great Deals) Are in the Air at the Exchange this Valentine’s Day

    Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families share the love on...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families share the love on Valentine’s Day with candy, gifts and flowers at PXs, BXs, Express stores and ShopMyExchange.com

    According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $26 billion on Valentine’s Day, with 2023 predicted to be one of the highest spending years on record. Shopping the Exchange for loved ones this Valentine’s Day can help alleviate those costs.

    Starting the week of Feb. 6, military shoppers can find fresh Designer’s Choice and Fantasy Farms flowers at participating Exchanges and Expresses. Rose bouquets can also be delivered directly to shoppers’ loved ones when ordered from ShopMyExchange.com.

    Shoppers looking for that special gift for their special someone can visit the Valentine’s Day gift guide for an extensive Valentine’s Day gift guide featuring jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags, lingerie, gift baskets, candy and more. Additionally, shoppers using their MILITARY STAR® card can save 10% on select jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags and beauty products.

    At PXs, BXs and Expresses worldwide, shoppers can pick from a variety of chocolate and candy sets. PXs and BXs also offer other Valentine’s Day-related essentials such as gifts, greeting cards and décor.

    “Showing your love shouldn’t break the bank,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “From fresh roses to great gifts to sweet treats, the Exchange is passionate about providing Warfighters, retirees and their families every opportunity to show their loved ones how much they care—while also saving them money.”

    Flower delivery from ShopMyExchange.com is offered in the continental United States only. Flower orders should be placed on or before Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Feb. 14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 12:07
    Story ID: 437920
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Love (and Great Deals) Are in the Air at the Exchange this Valentine’s Day, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Love (and Great Deals) Are in the Air at the Exchange this Valentine’s Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT