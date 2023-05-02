Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. –U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) commenced Snow Crab Exercise (Snow Crab Ex) 23-1 Feb. 4, 2023 following the arrival of U.S Navy EOD Mobile Units (EODMU) and Navy Divers at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn.



Snow Crab Ex 23-1 is a two-week exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD capabilities in a simulated Arctic environment and, ultimately, improve Navy EOD’s combat effectiveness.



“Navy EOD and Navy Diving forces aggressively pursue opportunities to further develop a more agile and flexible force to reduce risk to the Fleet commander,” said Capt. Chuck Eckhart, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2. “Snow Crab Ex allows Navy EOD and Navy Diving forces to build capability and readiness in an Arctic environment, so we are better equipped to enable the maneuver of the U.S. Navy Fleet and execute our Nation’s tasking anytime and anywhere.”



During Snow Crab Ex, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 will exercise tactical control over Navy EOD from EODMU 2, Navy Divers from Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, as well as Sailors from EOD Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 2 and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2.



U.S. Navy forces must be able to operate in the Arctic due to “rapidly melting sea ice and increasingly navigable waters”, according to the Department of the Navy’s Strategic Blueprint for the Arctic.



“During Snow Crab Ex, our teams can test equipment and procedures in a harsh and challenging Arctic environment,” said Cmdr. David Scherr, commander, EODMU 12. “It’s important that we are able to operate wherever we are called, so we are taking a hard look at what works in cold weather and where we can improve or make changes.”



Navy EOD will clear simulated unexploded ordnance, secure critical infrastructure, and effectively communicate between units who will be distributed and operating simultaneously in a training environment- while also maintaining command and control (C2) during the exercise.

Navy Divers will also complete ice dive training to ensure they can complete dive and salvage operations in Arctic waters.



Camp Ripley and the Minnesota National Guard provides ideal conditions and training ranges to simulate an Arctic environment for ice and cold weather dive training, where Navy divers can train in a subzero temperature and arduous conditions at training ranges.



EODMU 2, EODMU 12, EODESU 2, and MDSU 2 are headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under EODGRU 2. EODGRU 2 operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and EODGRU 2 provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



For more news about U.S. Navy EOD, U.S. Navy Divers, and EODGRU 2, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 Story ID: 437869 Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex, by LT Brittany Stephens