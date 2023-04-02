Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex

230204-N-YR675-1295 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 4, 2023) –– U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two (EODMU 2), conducts a familiarization of the EOD bomb suit during cold weather in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 4, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Naval Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

