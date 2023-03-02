Inauguration of Fort McNair Health Clinic Celebrated

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca M. Booker, Medical Readiness Command,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca M. Booker, Medical Readiness Command, East; Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commander, Medical Readiness Command, East; Lt. Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter, commander, Andrew Rader Health Clinic; and Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, senior enlisted leader, Andrew Rader Health Clinic, celebrate the inauguration of the Fort McNair Health Clinic, at a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3. The ceremony marked the completion of a four-year renovation project. The Fort McNair main medical facility is the Andrew Rader health clinic located on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and is a part of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity headquartered on Fort Meade. The Meade MEDDAC includes a number of health clinics, and occupational and environmental health clinics at several other locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. see less | View Image Page

FORT LESLIE J. MCNAIR, D.C.—Leaders from the Military Health System and Military District of Washington celebrated the inauguration of the Fort McNair U.S. Army Health Clinic at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3.



The ceremony marked the completion of a four-year renovation project.



“The modern-day Fort McNair Clinic is responsible for providing medical readiness through the delivery of safe, high-quality care in support of our nation’s finest,” said Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commander, Medical Readiness Command, East.



Patients of the Fort McNair Health Clinic will include approximately 500 enrolled beneficiaries along with nearly 4,000 students and faculty assigned to the National Defense University, Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy and the Inter-American Defense College, among other organizations located on Fort McNair and throughout the National Capital Region.



“This newly renovated clinic is what our beneficiaries deserve and it demonstrates the Military Health System’s unrelenting pursuit of excellence as we support the Total Force and those that we are privileged to serve alongside,” Krueger said.



The Fort McNair Health Clinic has provided health care services dating back to the Civil War era and represents the legacy of Maj. Walter Reed, whose work contributed to the discovery of the cause of yellow fever.



“This small but mighty clinic carries on its shoulders the sacred responsibility of ensuring that our Nation’s military leaders and their families remain medically ready,” Krueger said.



The Fort McNair main medical facility is the Andrew Rader Health Clinic located on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and is a part of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity headquartered on Fort Meade. The Meade MEDDAC is part of MRC, East and National Capital Region Market and includes a number of health, occupational, and environmental health clinics at locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.