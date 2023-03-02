Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McNair Health Clinic Opens

    FORT MCNAIR, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca M. Booker, Medical Readiness Command, East; Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commander, Medical Readiness Command, East; Lt. Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter, commander, Andrew Rader Health Clinic; and Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, senior enlisted leader, Andrew Rader Health Clinic, celebrate the inauguration of the Fort McNair Health Clinic, at a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3. The ceremony marked the completion of a four-year renovation project. The Fort McNair main medical facility is the Andrew Rader health clinic located on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and is a part of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity headquartered on Fort Meade. The Meade MEDDAC includes a number of health clinics, and occupational and environmental health clinics at several other locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Fort McNair Health Clinic Opens, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

