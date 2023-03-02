Fort McNair Health Clinic Opens

From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca M. Booker, Medical Readiness Command, East; Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commander, Medical Readiness Command, East; Lt. Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter, commander, Andrew Rader Health Clinic; and Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, senior enlisted leader, Andrew Rader Health Clinic, celebrate the inauguration of the Fort McNair Health Clinic, at a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3. The ceremony marked the completion of a four-year renovation project. The Fort McNair main medical facility is the Andrew Rader health clinic located on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and is a part of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity headquartered on Fort Meade. The Meade MEDDAC includes a number of health clinics, and occupational and environmental health clinics at several other locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

