    Pa. Air National Guard announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) has selected its 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY). The 2023 Airmen of the Year are (left to right): Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Garrett J. Swanson, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. Phillip J. Kapelewski, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Master Sgt. Annie J. Link, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown; and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Eric J. Wearing, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)

