Pa. Air National Guard announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) has selected its 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY). The 2023 Airmen of the Year are (left to right): Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Garrett J. Swanson, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. Phillip J. Kapelewski, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Master Sgt. Annie J. Link, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown; and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Eric J. Wearing, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)

