The Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) has selected its 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY). The 2023 Airmen of the Year are (left to right): Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Garrett J. Swanson, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. Phillip J. Kapelewski, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Master Sgt. Annie J. Link, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown; and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Eric J. Wearing, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 13:10
|Photo ID:
|7617405
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-ZT651-001
|Resolution:
|1472x460
|Size:
|217.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. Air National Guard announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. Air National Guard announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT