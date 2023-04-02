Soldier finds sense of duty while solving IT mysteries

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- “My favorite thing about wearing the uniform is the pride that comes with it and the sense of duty”, said U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Ebersol. “Not everybody can wear the uniform.”



Ebersol, a native of Lancaster, Pa., is a signal systems specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team. As a team chief, his job is to set up and operate equipment to facilitate transmissions and relay communications through signals between two or more entities.



Ebersol attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Ga. and chose to train for a field in technology. According to Ebersol, he didn’t know much about communications, but found the IT field intriguing.



When not in uniform, Ebersol enjoys his gaming PC, playing video games and lifting weights. He also relishes cooking and recently took up the game of golf.



Ebersol recently completed a deployment to Iraq where he learned a good deal about information technology. Upon coming home, he was able to secure a full-time job as a technician at the G6, or communications office, where he fields calls about technology-related issues.



Ebersol is proud of his military accomplishments as well as his daily job of helping people with their computer issues.



“At this job, I’m not just helping AGR (Active Guard Reserve), but I’m helping the State, contractors, everybody.”



Ebersol looks forward to completing more computer certifications to help advance his career and possibly becoming a warrant officer in the future.

