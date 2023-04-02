U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Ebersol, signal systems specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, handles an IT support request at the G6, or communications office, at Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 11:43 Photo ID: 7617316 VIRIN: 230204-Z-RI572-001 Resolution: 896x740 Size: 119.08 KB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: LANCASTER, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight: U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Ebersol, by 2LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.