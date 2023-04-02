Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Ebersol

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Ebersol, signal systems specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, handles an IT support request at the G6, or communications office, at Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 11:43
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: LANCASTER, PA, US
    Soldier finds sense of duty while solving IT mysteries

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    signal systems specialist

