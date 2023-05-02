Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier follows occupational goals as IT helpdesk technician

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Story by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Cpl. Bradley Myers, an IT support specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, has worked full time as a helpdesk technician for the G6, or communications office, for nearly five years.

    Originally hailing from Connellsville, Pa., Myers attended the Bradford School in Pittsburgh to study computer networking. Upon graduation, he decided that the military was the best occupational route to go. He chose a military occupation comparable to what he studied in college.

    Myers truly enjoyed the education that he received while at advanced individual training and was told about the guard’s technician program.

    “I thought it would be a great idea to get a job full time for the guard,” said Myers.

    Since accepting his full time position nearly five years ago, Myers’ day-to-day responsibilities at the G6 helpdesk involve taking phone calls, answering emails, responding to tickets and documenting issues with the computer systems, all in the effort to ensure that service members across the Pennsylvania National Guard have working computer systems to accomplish their daily missions.

    Myers’ work experience has also taught him that seemingly simple customer inquiries often turn out to be problems that require complex troubleshooting and in-depth problem-solving. Sometimes, these solutions even require hours of working with a service member over the telephone to get to the bottom of an issue. Myers described this dilemma as a computer issue having multiple underlying causes. Despite any challenges he may come across, Myers does not stop seeking solutions and continually growing in competence in his field.

    “You pick up on the underlying tones of what the issue is going to be. Once you’ve dealt with one problem enough, you can apply it to other stuff," said Myers. "You’ve got to be super flexible and learn on the fly and adjust to problems as they come up.”

    Although he enjoys the face-to-face interaction with customers, Myers’ long-term career goal is to advance into a networking position with the G6. This type of position will offer him a hands-on opportunity to work behind the scenes with the computer network itself.

    When he is not helping service members with their computer woes at Fort Indiantown Gap, Myers can be found in Hershey, Pa. practicing the trombone or playing with his cat, Beef.

