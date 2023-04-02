Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier follows occupational goals as helpdesk technician

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Cpl. Bradley Myers, an IT support specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, has worked full time as a helpdesk technician in the G6, or communications office, for nearly five years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 7617315
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-BK944-425
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: CONNELLSVILLE, PA, US
    Hometown: HERSHEY, PA, US
    This work, Soldier follows occupational goals as helpdesk technician, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

