FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Cpl. Bradley Myers, an IT support specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, has worked full time as a helpdesk technician in the G6, or communications office, for nearly five years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|02.04.2023
|02.05.2023 11:14
|7617315
|230204-Z-BK944-425
|6720x4480
|6.71 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|CONNELLSVILLE, PA, US
|HERSHEY, PA, US
|1
|0
This work, Soldier follows occupational goals as helpdesk technician, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier follows occupational goals as IT helpdesk technician
