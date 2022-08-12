Joint Forces and Allies Meet to Improve Missile Defense Training and Education

Courtesy Photo | United States Strategic Command’s Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Strategic Command’s Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense hosts the annual Missile Defense Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum on Dec. 6-8 in Colorado Springs. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - United States Strategic Command’s Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense hosted the annual Missile Defense Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum on Dec. 6-8 in Colorado Springs.



The TELWG identifies training gaps and seams and makes recommendations on improving joint and coalition/alliance individual missile defense education and training.



This working group reports to the Ballistic Missile Defense Training and Education Group which identifies, addresses and resolves combatant command ballistic missile defense training and education issues and concerns.



JFCC IMD held the TELWG at its Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training and Education Center of Excellence located in Colorado Springs for in-person attendees as well as via secure video teleconference for those unable to attend in person.



Representatives from the Joint Staff J7, USSTRATCOM, U.S. Space Command, U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Central Command, the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Air Forces Europe/Africa Combat Training School, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Navy Tactical Training Group Pacific, U.S. Navy Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, U.S. Navy Warfare Development Center, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force 505th Training Squadron and a host of other stakeholders attended the three-day event.



Attendees gave updates on their training and education challenges as well as where they have made significant gains in improving readiness. A special session was conducted on training for allies and partner nations as well as foreign military sales training purchased by those nations. There were also discussions on modeling and simulation requirements to support missile defense training and education.



“Given world events and increases in potential adversary capabilities in missile defense, the TELWG provided an excellent venue for missile defense training and education stakeholders to collaborate and improve,” said Chris Halton, director of JFCC IMD’s Training, Education and Exercises Directorate.



The JBTEC conducted a demonstration of its new Joint Missile Warning course that will be certified by USPACECOM and begin delivery to the combatant commands this spring. Participants agreed to broaden the Missile Defense TELWG to include the missile warning training and education community.



JFCC IMD, headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base and commanded by Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, is the subject matter expert that synchronizes missile defense functions to support combatant command plans and operations, capability assessment, and missile defense training and exercises, enhancing the resilience and effectiveness of the joint and combined missile defense force.