Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MD Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum

    MD Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    United States Strategic Command’s Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense hosts the annual Missile Defense Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum on Dec. 6-8 in Colorado Springs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:30
    Photo ID: 7615509
    VIRIN: 221208-A-RK500-172
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 91.05 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MD Training, Education and Learning Working Group and Training Needs Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Forces and Allies Meet to Improve Missile Defense Training and Education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    JFCC IMD
    JBTEC
    TELWG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT