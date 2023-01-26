Fort Hood leaders speak about mentorship

FORT HOOD, Texas. – The Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Chapter of The ROCKS, Inc., presented a leader professional development session on “Coaching and Mentoring, the Benefits for Every Leader” on Jan. 26 at III Armored Corps and Fort Hood headquarters.



Hosted by Maj. Wayne Griffin, Vice President of the Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Chapter of The ROCKS, Inc., the event featured commanding officers across the Fort Hood community, including Col. Henry Bennett, commander of 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Col. Brian Jacobson, commander of 11th Corps Signal Brigade, Col. Jennifer Karim, commander of 407th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Tray Mashack, deputy commanding officer of 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Col. Tracy Michael, commander of 1st Medical Brigade.



All six leaders touched on their views of mentoring as a keyway to not only help the most qualified individuals advance in their military careers but to address how critical mentorship is to the growth of all Soldiers, no matter the rank or position.



“Coaching and mentorship is extremely important to our profession and is incumbent upon the relationship to come from a form of assessment,” Bennett said. “A lot of times we focus on where we are going and not assessing where were at as leaders and that is the job of your coach and mentor. Charge them to assess, where you are at and where you want to get to and formulate that relationship.”



Karim provided some pointers that having been both the mentee and now as a mentor. She focused on the responsibility of the mentee when seeking a mentor.



“You as an individual, as a mentee, need to self-reflect and identify those weak areas you want to improve as a leader,” Karim said, “and do your homework in advance before you seek to meet with your mentor, know exactly what you are seeking from each session.”



Karim added, “Don’t select your mentors because they simply look like you. Look for people outside your branches, have a diversity in your mentors.”



After the panel of colonels shared their experience on coaching, mentorship and being a mentee, they invited attendees to ask questions and have an open discussion about mentorship and what they are looking for in a mentor. The vision of the Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Chapter of The ROCKS, Inc., is to be the premier mentoring and networking organization to strengthen the United States Armed Forces Officer Corps at Fort Hood by providing and promoting mentorship, scholarship, networking, professional development, fellowship and community outreach to produce opportunities and maximize talent.



Currently, the Phantom Warrior chapter hosts monthly meetings on the final Thursday of each month, and broadcasts on Microsoft Teams for those who cannot attend in person. For additional information on the Phantom Warriors Chapter of the Rocks, contact Maj. Wayne Griffin, Vice President at phantomwarriorrocks2@gmail.com. Please visit the national ROCKS website at www.rocksinc.org.

