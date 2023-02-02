CNATT Unit North Island targets partnership, readiness of their flight line neighbors through open house event

Photo By Jerron Barnett | (February 2, 2023) NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. -- Aviation Electronics...... read more read more Photo By Jerron Barnett | (February 2, 2023) NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. -- Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Seanmichael Owens, H-60 instructor and instructor evaluator coordinator, gives a briefing on the H-60 AT sierra trainer to officers from Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island (CNATTU NI) TRIAD hit the deck plates of CNATTU NI with neighboring Helicopter Sea Combat Wing (HSC) commodore and squadron commanding officers Jan. 25.



After coordinating with the wing’s maintenance officer, squadron commanding officers were excited for an opportunity to see what CNATTU NI facilities and training assets had to offer.



CNATTU NI TRIAD started the tour by providing an overview presentation of all the type/model/series, aviation ordnance, aviation maintenance and administration courses offered by CNATTU NI and its learning site.



Walking tours of the facilities were then conducted by Chief Warrant Officer Pawel Miko, CNATTU NI training officer. The walking tours showcased the immense number of hands-on trainers available to build students’ skillsets needed within the squadrons. These trainers are not only limited to students in the school house, but also available to any squadron personnel who need refresher training to review specialized technical aspects of the skills required in the fleet for MH-60S and MH-60R aircraft.



Overall this was an excellent opportunity to build knowledge of what CNATTU NI offers to support the maintenance effort on the flight line and waterfront.



Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Vandorn, readiness officer for HSC WINGPAC, took advantage of the opportunity CNATTU NI team provided.



“I cannot express how valuable these trainers are here at CNATTU North Island,” Vandorn said. “When our Sailors attend training here, they get to experience those uncommon failures and scenarios that are not often repaired and can take that knowledge back to the wing. I could not pass up the opportunity to see first-hand, the valuable services that CNATTU North Island provides the junior and senior Sailors of the flight line and more importantly, the Fleet.”



Vandorn added that he came away with some valuable information, and a better understanding of CNATTU North Island’s mission to support fleet readiness.