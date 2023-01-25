Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATT Unit North Island targets partnership, readiness of their flight line neighbors through open house event

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Jerron Barnett 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    (February 2, 2023) NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. -- Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Seanmichael Owens, H-60 instructor and instructor evaluator coordinator, gives a briefing on the H-60 AT sierra trainer to officers from Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:08
    Location: CA, US
    CNATT
    readiness
    CNATT Unit North Island

