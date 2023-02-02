Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Anthony Mullen! He’s a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) from Hampton, Virginia, assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois.



He has completed four pushes and currently works in separations, where he oversees the recruits through their separation process.



Mullen takes pride in knowing he has an impact on making civilians into Sailors who will make a difference in the world.



“Watching a recruit come from pretty much nowhere,” said Mullen. “When I say nowhere, I mean they really haven’t had very much family support. Just to see them succeed in boot camp—that’s something that’s really a great honor.”



Mullen chose to come to RTC because he wanted to contribute and help.



“I’m out in the fleet and I see these Sailors come in,” he said. “I’m like, ‘there could be more.’ I want to be part of that team that transforms them into Sailors. I wanted to be part of the force.”



Mullen has been in the Navy for almost 10 years. He’s married with four children. He said his wife ‘holds it down’ during the long hours at RTC, and talked about how much he enjoys spending time with his family when he can.



“I love spending time with my family,” he said. “We like to travel and grew fond of hiking. We recently came from Jacksonville, Florida, where we were always outdoors. Anything outdoors, that’s what I enjoy.”



Although there’s not much hiking in the area, especially with the cold weather, they were able to explore downtown Chicago.



“My first duty station was in Washington state, so I spent five years there,” he added. “That’s what opened me up to the outdoors. We did a lot of hiking in Washington.”



He wasn’t into hiking growing up, but he did play a lot of sports outside. Mullen talked about how much he enjoys watching sports and even plays fantasy football.



“I love my sports! Football, basketball, I love ‘em,” he added. “I am an Eagles fan—Super Bowl here we come!”



As far as his future, he wants to travel to Japan, put in a package to go to officer candidate school, and be commissioned as a Naval officer.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



