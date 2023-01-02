Staff in the Spotlight

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Anthony Mullen, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) from Hampton, Virginia, assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) poses for a portrait in Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

