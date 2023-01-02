Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Anthony Mullen, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) from Hampton, Virginia, assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) poses for a portrait in Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7613432
    VIRIN: 230201-N-PG340-1025
    Resolution: 6361x4241
    Size: 453.81 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    US Navy

