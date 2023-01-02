Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688 Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688 Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Force’s Cyber), was selected as the Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassador to represent the U.S. Air Force for Fiesta 2023—one of San Antonio’s most celebrated traditions that began in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. see less | View Image Page

688th Cyberspace Wingman selected as Military Ambassador for Fiesta

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688 Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Force’s Cyber), was selected as the Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassador to represent the U.S. Air Force for Fiesta 2023—one of San Antonio’s most celebrated traditions that began in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.



Velazquez, a cyber systems operator, enlisted March 28, 2006 and grew up as an Army dependent in the city of Philadelphia, Pa. and Lorain, Ohio. Velazquez also lived in Fayetteville, N.C. and Fairbanks, Alaska.



“I am excited to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Velazquez.

“It's humbling to be able to represent the Air Force to the San Antonio community. There is such a rich history between the military and the city dating back to the late 1800s and I am honored to be part of it.”



Velazquez admitted that he didn’t fully understand the magnitude until after his selection.



“The submission process was tedious and the board was a little intimidating, but it has been surreal knowing that the board and the process had enough confidence in me to represent the Air Force in this great city of San Antonio,” he said.



Velazquez will attend upward of 18 events over the span of the Fiesta celebration around the city and has already begun attending commander’s calls, engagements and planning events in preparation of the event.



“I look forward to strengthening community relations and being an encouragement to youngerpeople who may want to have a career in the

United States Air Force.”