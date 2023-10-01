688th Cyberspace Wingman selected as Military Ambassador for Fiesta

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688 Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Force’s Cyber), was selected as the Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassador to represent the U.S. Air Force for Fiesta 2023—one of San Antonio’s most celebrated traditions that began in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

