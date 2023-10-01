Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wingman selected as Military Ambassador for Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688 Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Force’s Cyber), was selected as the Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassador to represent the U.S. Air Force for Fiesta 2023—one of San Antonio’s most celebrated traditions that began in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

    culture
    cyber
    air force
    satx
    688cw
    fiesta2023

