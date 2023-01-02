633 MDG celebrates BSC week

The U.S. Air Force Medical Service celebrated Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week Jan. 23-27, 2023. Under the motto 'Diversity United,' the BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,400 officers, 5,800 enlisted members, and 1,000 civilians covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. Of these members, a total of 250 personnel hail from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



“Members of the BSC play key roles throughout the Air Force Medical Service, embed themselves in operational units to enhance readiness, and provide quality support and healthcare to Airmen, Soldiers, and their families,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pedro Colón, 633d Medical Group’s Biomedical Sciences Corps Executive. “The BSC is comprised of everyone from optometrists to pharmacists to bioenvironmental engineers, truly making our focus on the people, the mission, and the environment.”



BSCs’ roots date back to 1917 when the Sanitary Corps was established to combat infectious diseases. On Jan. 28, 1965, Gen. Curtis LeMay signed the Department of the Air Force Special Order GA-5, which formally established the Biomedical Sciences Corps.



While leading the charge toward the future of Air Force medicine, the BSC continues to look for ways to optimize health care delivery while building on the lessons learned. During this year’s week of celebration, the 633d Medical Group hosted a number of events for their BSC members and enlisted personnel to promote professional development and holistic wellness.



“BSCs lead the charge of JBLE’s health,” said Maj. Ryann O’Neill, 633 MDG Commander’s Action Group director. “Because of its versatility, the Biomedical Sciences Corps is able to provide an expansive reach, proactively caring for both people and the base. Having these yearly events ensures that our diverse group of folks, both clinical and non-clinical, are highlighted.”



Join the Air Force in celebrating and recognizing the contributions of these outstanding professionals who dedicate their careers to delivering trusted care and improving the health and lethality of JBLE’s most vital resource, the human weapon system.

