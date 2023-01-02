Corps of Engineers hiring engineers at upcoming job fair

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Jobs provide unprecedented opportunity to support mega infrastructure projects

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 1, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is hiring engineers during a job fair Feb. 23, 2023, at the J. Percy Priest Lake Visitors Center.

    Jobs that are being offered on the spot will provide an unprecedented opportunity to work on mega construction projects like the Kentucky Lock Addition Project and Chickamauga Lock Addition Project, along with other meaningful infrastructure projects.

    Nashville District officials are looking for qualified civil engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, construction managers and geologists during the hiring event. Engineers interested in these positions can ask questions and obtain job and benefit information directly from hiring authorities.

    The Corps of Engineers will only hire candidates for civil service positions, not active-duty military positions. Candidates need to register prior to the job fair at https://forms.gle/EufFEax3UUAaoZKo6. Registered participants will receive appointment windows to report for interviews the day of the job fair.

    “Engineers that are hired at the job fair will have a great opportunity to deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s important infrastructure projects in the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins,” said Philip Evans, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division’s Civil Design Branch chief. “We are excited to meet, hire and onboard our newest engineers and teammates.”

    The J. Percy Priest Lake Visitors Center is located at 3737 Bell Road in Nashville, Tennessee.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.

    Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district. #Jobs #Contracting

