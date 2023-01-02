Meet Your Garrison – More than a name

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Samuel Campbell, Fort Bragg directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Samuel Campbell, Fort Bragg directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security chief of current operations, sits at his desk ready for another day at Fort Bragg, Jan. 30. Campbell started his civilian career with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and later transitioned to DPTMS. His current position falls under the plans and operations division’s plans and operations branch. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – For Samuel Campbell, Fort Bragg directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security chief of current operations, Fort Bragg is home.



Campbell served at Fort Bragg for approximately 18 of his 30 years in the Army and even served as the Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sergeant Major from 2010 through late 2012. He met his wife here, and his youngest son was born at Womack Army Medical Center.



“I loved what I did when I was an active-duty service member and taking care of Soldiers and Families,” explained Campbell. “Working for Installation Management Command allowed me the opportunity to continue to serve Soldiers and Families, and now Department of Defense civilian employees, veterans and retirees as well.”



Campbell started his civilian career with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and later transitioned to DPTMS. His current position falls under the plans and operations division’s plans and operations branch.



The plans and operations branch is responsible for the emergency operations center, which is activated for any type of installation level incident or event. The branch also synchronizes and integrates the day-to-day operations of the installation, including programs, services and events. This team is responsible to keep the directorates and partner agencies nested, and the garrison commander informed.



“I have a phenomenal team,” said Campbell. “They work hard every day to pull it all together, ensuring we’re providing services that meet what our service members, their Families, our veterans and retirees deserve. Every day is a challenge to keep it all synchronized in order to provide quality service, but we do it.”



As a leader, Campbell strives to give clear guidance, ensuring his team understands the mission, intent and direction from the garrison commander. He believes in taking care of the people he is entrusted to lead.



“If I can provide a great environment for my team, then they will operate well, which will lead to improved services,” stated Campbell. “If you take care of the people, they will take care of the mission.”



And part of that mission includes the current heavy lift of coordinating and synchronizing the name change and transition from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.



When asked what liberty means to him, Campbell replied, “When I think about liberty, I think of freedom. As service members and as a military installation, liberty is what binds us together. It is our ability to protect freedoms, not only for our Nation, but for our allies. It’s a thread that binds the entire installation together, no matter what organization you belong to.”



The Naming Commission recommended Fort Bragg be changed to Fort Liberty in accordance with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and with the approval of the Secretary of Defense Lloyde James Austin III.



“As we move into the name change, it’s the people who make the installation,” continued Campbell. “The individuals who served here made Fort Bragg a great name and what it is today. It’s beyond just a name. The people who serve on the installation will make Fort Liberty great just as those who served made Fort Bragg great.”