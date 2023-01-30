Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Garrison – More than a name

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Samuel Campbell, Fort Bragg directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security chief of current operations, sits at his desk ready for another day at Fort Bragg, Jan. 30. Campbell started his civilian career with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and later transitioned to DPTMS. His current position falls under the plans and operations division’s plans and operations branch.

