Samuel Campbell, Fort Bragg directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security chief of current operations, sits at his desk ready for another day at Fort Bragg, Jan. 30. Campbell started his civilian career with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and later transitioned to DPTMS. His current position falls under the plans and operations division’s plans and operations branch.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 7611559 VIRIN: 230201-A-A4510-001 Resolution: 769x1025 Size: 547.54 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Your Garrison – More than a name, by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.