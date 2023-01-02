Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota

    Photo By Machiko Arita | A member of Yokota community asks Gilbert Cisneros Jr., Under Secretary of Defense for...... read more read more

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Story by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros Jr., Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, accompanied by Seileen Mullen, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Yokota Air Base, Jan. 30, 2023 as part of a U.S. Forces Japan tour.

    As the Under Secretary, Cisneros serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of Defense for force readiness, force management, health affairs, National Guard and Reserve component affairs, education and training, and military and civilian personnel requirements and management.

    This role includes direct influence on equal opportunity, morale, welfare, recreation, and quality of life matters.

    While at Yokota, he met with USFJ, 5th Air Force, and 374th Airlift Wing leadership to discuss military and family readiness matters such as healthcare access, commissaries, housing, allowances, personnel issues, and education activity for military-connected children.

    “We’re here to listen to you, to hear you,” said Cisneros.

    Cisneros and Mullen spoke in an open town hall for the Yokota community, hosted and moderated by Col Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander.

    “This whole day today we’ve been hearing from the chain of command some of the challenges that are here in Japan, that are specific to Japan,” said Cisneros. “Now, I want to have this opportunity to hear from you directly how we can make things better, how we can continue to serve you all, and make sure that we’re taking care of our total force.”

    The duo is scheduled to hold similar town halls at four other U.S. military installations in Japan with a mission to take back what they heard from the community and work to make improvements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 00:21
    Story ID: 437590
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota
    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota
    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota
    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    Under Secretary of Defense
    Personnel & Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT