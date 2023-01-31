WBAMC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki, William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki, William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major receives the colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the WBAMC commander to the incoming command sergeant major on January 12 at St. Martin’s Dining Facility at the main hospital campus. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center said goodbye to one command sergeant major and welcomed another during a change of responsibility ceremony held January 12 at St. Martin’s Dining Facility at the main hospital campus.



WBAMC commander, Col Brett H. Venable, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki as the command’s new senior enlisted advisor by passing the colors to him, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major.



Col.Venable expressed thanks to the departed Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Maldonado for his devotion as WBAMC’s Senior Enlisted Advisor.

“As we all know, a change of responsibility is a bittersweet event, and today we are losing an outstanding senior leader in Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado,” said Venable.



Maldonado joined WBAMC in the autumn after serving as the Troop Command Sergeant Major at Tripler Army Medical Center and the Sergeant Major at Schofield Barracks Health Clinic. At WBAMC, he assumed leadership of 3,500 enlisted Soldiers, officers, and civilians.

“Three years ago, I expressed an incredible amount of happiness. The Army allowed me to return to Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division family as the Command Sgt. Maj. of WBAMC, which evokes a wide range of emotions. I am honored to have worked with the devoted staff of WBAMC and the El Paso community,” said Maldonado.

During his tenure, Maldonado demonstrated essential leadership at a crucial period in the organization’s history by spearheading the relocation of a new hospital.



Venable expressed his confidence in Musnicki’ s abilities and what he will bring to WBAMC’s team.



Musnicki’s previous assignment was sergeant major of academic affairs at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. A native of Athol, Massachusetts, he entered the U.S. Army in 1992 as a combat medic.



“I am proof that the command slate selection process works, out of a possible 15 positions that were available. I listed William Beaumont Army Medical Center as my number one. I am extremely honored to be here, and I pledge to give every Soldier and civilian standing before me 100% of my time and energy,” said Musnicki.



Representatives from Fort Bliss units attended the ceremony, and WBAMC units were represented by their company guidon. There was a Facebook live stream of the ceremony for relatives and friends who could not attend.



After the ceremony, Soldiers and civilians said farewell to Maldonado and welcomed Musnicki to the WBAMC team.