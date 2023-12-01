WBAMC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki, William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major receives the colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the WBAMC commander to the incoming command sergeant major on January 12 at St. Martin’s Dining Facility at the main hospital campus.

