    WBAMC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    EL PAOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki, William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major receives the colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the WBAMC commander to the incoming command sergeant major on January 12 at St. Martin’s Dining Facility at the main hospital campus.

