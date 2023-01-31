New text service offers military healthcare updates, information

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 31, 2023) – The San Antonio Market has launched a text messaging service to keep TRICARE beneficiaries informed about their local military healthcare system.



Once they opt in on their phone or tablet, beneficiaries will receive up to 10 text messages per month on topics such as clinic hours of operation, health fairs, vaccine opportunities, pharmacy/lab services, access to care tips and more.



“This new program is part of our continued commitment to transparency and access,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, director, San Antonio Market, and commander, 59th Medical Wing. “Our aim is to offer our patients timely, relevant information about their healthcare system in a user-friendly, convenient way.”



As statistics indicate, texting is a highly effective form of communication. According to a study by Singlepoint, texts have a 99% open rate, and Forbes has reported that 95% of texts are read within three minutes. Conversely, if it’s not caught in a spam filter, the average open rate of an email is 20%.



“We are continually looking for ways to improve communication, especially to our beneficiaries,” said Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, deputy director, San Antonio Market, and commander, Brooke Army Medical Center. “We are excited to share this new information resource with our valued patients.”



SIGN UP TODAY

To opt in for the service, patients can simply text the word “MilCare” to 1-877-345-7262 to start receiving helpful information and updates directly on their smart phone. Please be advised that message and data rates may apply. Subscribers can opt out anytime by texting “STOP” to the same number.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US