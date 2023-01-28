Singh takes command of MIRC’s HHD

The Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of Military Intelligence Readiness Command held their change of command ceremony on Jan. 28.



The HHD welcomed their incoming commandant at the John S. Mosby U.S. Army Reserve Center.



Maj. Justin Pelletier relinquished command to Capt. Alex Singh, whose previous assignment was with 200th Military Police Command as the commander of their Headquarters and Headquarters Command.



The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. Formed in 2005 as the U.S. Army Reserve’s first functional command, the MIRC has provided operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and combatant command while simultaneously conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of Army service component commands and worldwide contingency operations.

