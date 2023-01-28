Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHD MIRC Change of Command Ceremony

    HHD MIRC Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vernon O Greene 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Capt. Alex Singh (right), Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment incoming commandant of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC), accepts the unit guidon from Col. Edward Van Giezen (left), MIRC chief of staff, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Jan. 28, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7612863
    VIRIN: 230128-A-LY395-0009
    Resolution: 4499x3000
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD MIRC Change of Command Ceremony, by SFC Vernon O Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Singh takes command of MIRC&rsquo;s HHD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    change of command
    MIRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT