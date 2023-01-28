Capt. Alex Singh (right), Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment incoming commandant of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC), accepts the unit guidon from Col. Edward Van Giezen (left), MIRC chief of staff, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Jan. 28, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 23:28 Photo ID: 7612863 VIRIN: 230128-A-LY395-0009 Resolution: 4499x3000 Size: 3.26 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHD MIRC Change of Command Ceremony, by SFC Vernon O Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.